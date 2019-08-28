For the first time in more than 50 years, I intend to vote Democratic in the 2020 presidential primary elections by voting for Joe Biden, for whom I would have voted had he run in 2016. I voted for a third-party candidate in 2016.
Whether one’s most important issue is domestic policy, immigration reform or climate change, those pale in comparison to keeping our nation safe and secure from its enemies. Furthermore, it’s of paramount importance that our relationship with our allies be harmonious and kept intact, and never be diminished.
Biden is a former chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee; no one has more expertise nor is more qualified to accomplish these arduous tasks.
I hope and pray that the former vice president wins the Democratic primary next year, and then goes on to defeat the most incompetent president in our nation’s history, Donald Trump.
Gene Carton • University City