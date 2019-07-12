Again, I do believe that Post-Dispatch editorial writers have missed the point about gun violence in St. Louis. Killings have increased, and that is a terrible thing. But the one thing that is never addressed in these situations is the source of the firearm. Whenever a firearm is recovered, is there any effort to determine whether the weapon was legally purchased and owned by the shooter?
The fact is that there are many firearms on the streets that are not legally owned and no gun law will ever impact that. Gangsters don’t obtain firearms through the legal process. Demonizing the National Rifle Association and politicians at various levels is unproductive. All the background checks in the world will have no impact on the illegal black market that is putting firearms in the hands of criminals. That is the issue that needs to be addressed.
Joseph E. Devine, PhD • St. Louis