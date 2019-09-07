Subscribe for 99¢
West Texas shooting brings 2 intertwined cities even closer

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Mail vehicle, right, which was involved in Saturday's shooting, sits outside the Cinergy entertainment center in Odessa, Texas. The mass shooting in West Texas spread terror over more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) as the gunman, Seth Aaron Ator, fired from behind the wheel of a car. Ator zigzagged through Midland and Odessa, two closely intertwined cities now brought closer by tragedy. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

 Sue Ogrocki

The American flag is a symbol of the land of the free and the home of the brave. There it hangs at half-staff, again, commemorating the victims of another massacre. No, make that the victims of multiple massacres. Perhaps we should fly the flag permanently at half-staff to commemorate the passing of the nation we knew: a land of immigrants, a land of hope, a land of opportunity.

Sometimes I wonder, the next time the flag is at half-staff — next week, next month, perhaps — will it be commemorating someone I know or someone I love? Will it be me or you? Will anyone in Congress care?

Dolly Schroeder • Florissant

