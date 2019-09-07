The American flag is a symbol of the land of the free and the home of the brave. There it hangs at half-staff, again, commemorating the victims of another massacre. No, make that the victims of multiple massacres. Perhaps we should fly the flag permanently at half-staff to commemorate the passing of the nation we knew: a land of immigrants, a land of hope, a land of opportunity.
Sometimes I wonder, the next time the flag is at half-staff — next week, next month, perhaps — will it be commemorating someone I know or someone I love? Will it be me or you? Will anyone in Congress care?
Dolly Schroeder • Florissant