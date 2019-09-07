Subscribe for 99¢
Attacks by US extremists lead to push for anti-terror laws

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo, Clarissa Hernandez holds Ezra Magallanes as they speak with the media at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. The two mass shootings and a presidential tweet put a spotlight on the idea of “domestic terrorism,” adding momentum to a debate about whether such attacks should be classified and tried in the same way as crimes against America by foreign terrorist groups and their supporters. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

On Aug. 4, an article on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch front page announced: “At least 20 die in shooting in Texas.” In that day's sports section was a half-page advertisement labeled "Glock Days," which invited readers to "come in and enter drawing for a Glock pistol," and mentioned "our favorite conceal and carry models … from your hometown firearms dealer."

Americans decry the epidemic of gun violence in our country, saying that nothing can be done to stop it. But something can be done.

A decade ago, cigarette smoking was pervasive in our country. While far too many still smoke, statistics show that smoking in the United States has decreased. Here’s what has made the difference: The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009 gives the FDA the power to regulate the manufacture, distribution and marketing of tobacco products.

Regulating the manufacture and distribution of firearms is imperative to tackling the problem of gun violence. Also important is restricting the advertisement of guns. I suggest our St. Louis Post-Dispatch show moral leadership and pave the way for reducing the gun violence epidemic by refusing to advertise the sale of firearms.

Marie Andel • Kirkwood

