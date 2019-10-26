Before committing so much money, did anyone ever do a reasonable check on the Loop Trolley’s projected ridership and revenue? According to the July 3 Post-Dispatch, trolley officials in 2015 had estimated there would be 394,000 passengers annually (and in 2017, estimated an annual farebox revenue of $394,333).
Consider what these numbers mean: The trolley was scheduled to run every day, year round, 7 days per week. Posted hours indicated that it would run for 62 hours per week. The estimated 394,000 passengers per year would mean an average of 7,577 per week, which at 62 hours per week would mean an average hourly ridership of 122. So every hour of operation, there would on average be 122 people wanting to buy a fare to ride from the History Museum to the Loop or vice versa? Really?
Speaking of reasonableness, the trolley district maintains that its reduced farebox revenue is because of reduced hours and cars. But if you extrapolate the current ridership data and calculate what it would be for full service, it still falls far short of projections.
I am not anti-trolley; it would be really neat if affordable, but it looks to me like $51 million dollars was committed on some pretty questionable assumptions.
Eric Stein • University City