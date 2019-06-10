The end to the recent Illinois General Assembly session has resulted in two important pieces of good news for Illinois trucking companies: a new capital bill to fix our infrastructure, and the end of a misguided truck fee that only added to the work we have to do to address our roads and bridges.
Included in the capital bill is a repeal of the Commercial Distribution Fee, created in 2004 as a hidden sales tax on truck license plates. The Commercial Distribution Fee adds as much as $400 to the cost of a semitrailer license plate and has cost the industry nearly $1 billion since it was implemented. Worse, the money is swept into the General Revenue Fund and not used for infrastructure.
No one likes higher fuel prices, but we strongly support this plan, which ensures we are investing in our infrastructure through protected funds and repealing the Commercial Distribution Fee.
Matt Hart • Springfield, Ill.
Executive Director, Illinois Trucking Association