Regarding “Dangerous deregulation? Rules that control drive time for truckers set to be relaxed” (July 2): I am a retired truck driver. I spent over 40 years driving trucks. I have worked for more than 20 companies. Most of those years were as a long distance driver.
In all those years I have seen changes regarding how many hours per day and per week a driver can work. All those changes were, and still are, a danger to drivers and the motoring public. But the moneyed manufacturers and trucking companies always get the changes they want.
I have dozed off behind the wheel trying to make their schedule. Luckily, I never had a wreck from falling asleep behind the wheel. From lowering driver qualifications to being made to spend weeks living in a truck, the drivers and their equipment on the road today are dangerous to the motoring public. The public be damned.
I see in the newspaper and TV that there is a driver shortage. No, there is not. There are just not any driving jobs worth having. See this rule change for what it is, a way for trucking special interests to make more money on the back of drivers and the motoring public. The public be damned.
Dennis Portlock • Barnhart