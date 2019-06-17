Subscribe for 99¢
Key events raising tensions in the Persian Gulf

FILE - In this May 29, 2019 file photo released by the U.S. Air Force, United Arab Emirates Air Force Desert Falcons fly in formation with U.S. F-35A Lightning IIs in an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Tensions between the United States and Iran have soared in recent weeks, with Washington dispatching warships and bombers around the Persian Gulf, and Tehran threatening to resume higher uranium enrichment. The tensions come a year after President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran’s 2015 nuclear accord with world powers and restored crippling sanctions. (Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski/U.S. Air Force via AP, File)

 Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski

We seem to be flirting with war with Iran. President Donald Trump is being directed by his gut instincts and his key international functionaries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is incapable of strategic thinking, and national security adviser John Bolton, who is totally alien to strategic thinking.

We ignored the chance to make progress, perhaps, by not reaching out to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shortly after he was elected. Then another monstrous mistake was to tear up the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear treaty, which Iran seemed to have honored. That treaty was a possible start for some sort of expandable order in a large part of the world. Can America hold on until a more rational administration ascends the presidency?

Al Edgell • St. Louis

Tags

View comments