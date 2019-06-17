We seem to be flirting with war with Iran. President Donald Trump is being directed by his gut instincts and his key international functionaries, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is incapable of strategic thinking, and national security adviser John Bolton, who is totally alien to strategic thinking.
We ignored the chance to make progress, perhaps, by not reaching out to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shortly after he was elected. Then another monstrous mistake was to tear up the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear treaty, which Iran seemed to have honored. That treaty was a possible start for some sort of expandable order in a large part of the world. Can America hold on until a more rational administration ascends the presidency?
Al Edgell • St. Louis