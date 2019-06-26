Regarding “Writer accuses Trump of ‘90s sexual assault” (June 22): Other than some mention the first day, the media has run away as fast as they can from this. No politicians have said a word about this. It is amazing to me how we have become numb to how President Donald Trump has behaved in the past and how he behaves now. It also says volumes about how violence against women is viewed as no big deal. We seem to still be more concerned with Hillary Clinton’s email, which is about as big a “fake news” item as has been out there in a while, despite the passage of two years.
Everyone, including the media, was quick to jump on Al Franken and Garrison Keillor, among others, for boorish behavior. These are not even close to the accusations against President Trump.
I would hate to think that something might happen to either of my daughters, and the response would be no big deal.
Phillip Van Cleave • Fenton