Post-Dispatch editors have been admonished to recognize President Donald Trump's claim to the presidency and to shelve their criticism of his policies. It is certainly true that Trump is legally the president of the United States, owing to an anachronistic provision of the Constitution that has long since outlived the original intentions of its creators.
Should the Post-Dispatch follow the example set by citizen Trump during Barack Obama's presidency? You will remember that Trump continually attempted to undermine Obama's legitimacy by energetically pursuing his "birther" theory.
Imagine that the situation was reversed. Suppose Trump had won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes and that the intelligence community presented clear evidence of vigorous support of Hillary Clinton's campaign by the Russians? How do you think Trump and his supporters would have reacted?
Thomas W. Allen • Chesterfield