Confusion abounds as Trump's July 4 plans remain a mystery

FILE - In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nation’s capital will look like. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a “Salute to America” that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

 Jose Luis Magana

Regarding Dana Milbank’s column “Trump prepares to turn Independence Day into political rally” (June 11): Thank you, Post-Dispatch, for this great tongue-in-cheek column about how President Donald Trump’s upcoming Independence Day address might be similar to his previous holiday speeches. One Thanksgiving, for example, Donald Trump proclaimed that he was grateful for himself.

The article was hilarious, bringing me belly laugh after belly laugh. I am not only grateful for Milbank’s words giving me a welcomed reprieve from the Trump administration’s arduous years, but I hope the jovial mood in which I now find myself will last long enough to find humor, if nothing else, in his 2019 Independence Day address.

Jane H. Smith • Ballwin

