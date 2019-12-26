Trump has attacked Constitution, divided the country

While people celebrate another Christmas and holiday season around the world, I regret to describe the current political situation in the United States. The word commonly used is “divided.”
I have never experienced the depth and separation that we live with every day. I now use a stronger word, “mutilated.” President Donald Trump has attacked and damaged the integrity of the Constitution, the government and its independent institutions: Congress, the FBI, the State Department, the military, the judiciary and even citizenship.
On a personal level, Trump’s twisted sense of right and wrong has affected my own sense of morality. I am not proud that I am more partisan than at any time in my lifetime. I am in my 80s and regret that my own sense of fairness and tolerance for the Republican opposition and some of its supporters has declined while tensions with some friends and family members have increased. For these personal reasons, I dread the coming national election in 2020.
Let me end on a positive note. As a lifelong Post-Dispatch subscriber and reader, I send my appreciation to all the reporters, editorial staff and columnists (including Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson for his courage) for all you do everyday.
Mary Sue Dilliard Schusky • O’Fallon, Ill.