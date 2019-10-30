Team up with us for 99¢
AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims on extremists, impeachment

FILE- In this June 30, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. North Korea on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, accused U.S. officials of maintaining hostility against Pyongyang despite a "special" relationship between Kim and Trump and urged Washington to act "wisely" through the end of the year. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

There has been much speculation about why President Donald Trump has an affinity for dictators around the world. This affinity is because Trump and his family are transactional grifters. Their primary focus is on converting our national resources to their own personal enrichment, either now or in the future. As for the future, after Trump leaves office, he will attempt to call in the favors he has granted to those who can respond. Those would only be the long-lived dictators, since the democratically elected heads would have phased out. Why curry favor with those who cannot reciprocate?

William Connors • St. Charles