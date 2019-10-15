None of us is perfect, but I wonder how any of us could get away with saying any of the following: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” or, China help me get elected. Who could get away with stating distrust of our own law enforcement and security people, or berating members of their own party when they try to follow their conscience and defend the Constitution?
Is it not a red flag that some seemingly do not believe the injustices perpetrated in this country constitute wrongdoing? The only reason injustices are condoned is that good people do nothing and say nothing.
I guess I don’t understand how one person can hold hostage the conscience of otherwise well-meaning people and control their lives.
Anne Harter • Belleville