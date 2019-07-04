I hope every other American is as appalled as I am by the photos of President Donald Trump fawning over Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s barbaric, murderous, tyrannical dictator.
It is repulsive to see an American president welcoming, as an equal, such an egregious violator of human rights as Kim. And then to add insult to the values of our country, Trump intends to invite Kim to the White House.
Maybe President Trump doesn’t stand for human rights, but I do, and I hope and believe the majority of Americans do also. I urge everyone to join me in telling our leaders that Kim shouldn’t set foot in our country, much less the White House.
Ruth C. Bauer • Kirkwood