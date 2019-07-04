Subscribe for 99¢
AP analysis: Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran

In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, bids farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

I hope every other American is as appalled as I am by the photos of President Donald Trump fawning over Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s barbaric, murderous, tyrannical dictator.

It is repulsive to see an American president welcoming, as an equal, such an egregious violator of human rights as Kim. And then to add insult to the values of our country, Trump intends to invite Kim to the White House.

Maybe President Trump doesn’t stand for human rights, but I do, and I hope and believe the majority of Americans do also. I urge everyone to join me in telling our leaders that Kim shouldn’t set foot in our country, much less the White House.

Ruth C. Bauer • Kirkwood

