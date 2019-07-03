On this day in 1776, the Declaration of Independence was approved by the delegates to the Second Continental Congress and declared the king of Great Britain the instigator of injustices imposed on the American colonies. He was declared persona non grata. Then the Founding Fathers approved the United States Constitution in 1787 to create a democratic form of government.
They anticipated that future problems in a democracy might call for changes and/or additions in the Constitution. But, they did not expect a “regal fiefdom” type individual to become president.
It is obvious that challenges to the present calamity can only be met by a working relationship between the Senate and House of Representatives, but that has not occurred. Neither is President Donald Trump fulfilling his responsibility to cooperate with the Senate and House and work through the serious problems affecting our country. Mr. Trump seems to enjoy a “regal fiefdom” that has resulted in a chaotic, dysfunctional assault on the day-to-day operations of our government. He does not appear to recognize the meaning of the Declaration of Independence, a document that was intended to provide protection from reckless and demeaning acts against the U.S.
In order to curb President Trump’s outrageous actions, lawmakers must assert leadership roles to counter the ongoing actions of the Twitter Tot. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful way to honor our Founding Fathers on the Fourth of July?
George J. Kuhn • Mt. Vernon, Ill.