Regarding the Post-Dispatch editorial, “America’s embarrassment,” subtitled, “Trump asks for a second term, with reminders of why he shouldn’t get it” (June 20): Hardly a day goes by whereupon President Donald Trump doesn’t denounce the media in the most vindictive and harshest of terms, referring to reports that he finds personally unfavorable or objectionable as “fake news.”
He has disgraced and shamed the office of the presidency with his lack of civility, comity and propriety. Trump is also the antithesis of what one would expect from the behavior of the leader of the free world.
Furthermore, Trump has managed to offend a plethora of individuals with his boorishness, blatant lies, heinous insults, and vile, salty language. In short, his conduct and deportment has been totally and completely beyond the pale.
Suffice it to say, Trump is morally corrupt and unfit to hold the highest office in the land.
Gene Carton • Olivette