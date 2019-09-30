It troubles me that President Donald Trump’s habit of tweeting his innermost thoughts, and even national secrets, is not being perceived for the high crime that it most surely is. Whether revealing top secret spy satellite capabilities by tweeting a satellite photo of an Iranian rocket explosion, “burning” our own secret agents, Trump repeatedly reveals, for free, data that in most times would require our enemies to spend money and employ spies to obtain.
And, because he has served the purposes of our enemies, Mr. Trump surely has been acting as a foreign agent. And foreign agents, if acting legally, must register with our federal government as such. Thus, by not registering as a foreign agent in 2017, 2018 or 2019, Mr. Trump has committed yet more “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Impeachment and conviction is the logical consequence. Surely even Mr. Trump’s most ardent defenders cannot argue with the logic of this assertion. As one of my heroes, the late Sen. John McCain so famously said, “Country over party.”
Gary Gaddis, MD PhD • University City