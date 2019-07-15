Subscribe for 99¢
AP analysis: Trump smiles with North Korea, threatens Iran

In this Sunday, June 30, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, bids farewell to U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Regarding “Trump ignores human rights in friendship with Kim” (July 5): Letter writer Ruth C. Bauer is appalled by the idea that President Donald Trump would meet with the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. Consider that Kim is one of the few people in the world who is capable of starting World War III. Would it be better to show hatred and see how far you can go to infuriate him? I’m sure that Ms. Bauer did not personally see the deadly results of war as I did while serving in the Korean War.

It is far better to negotiate in order to see if a peaceful agreement can be reached rather than to ignore or antagonize a ruler who might start a war in which several billion people would die, including Ms. Bauer and her family, me and my family, you and your family.

Richard Dohack • Sunset Hills

