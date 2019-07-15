Regarding “Trump ignores human rights in friendship with Kim” (July 5): Letter writer Ruth C. Bauer is appalled by the idea that President Donald Trump would meet with the North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un. Consider that Kim is one of the few people in the world who is capable of starting World War III. Would it be better to show hatred and see how far you can go to infuriate him? I’m sure that Ms. Bauer did not personally see the deadly results of war as I did while serving in the Korean War.
It is far better to negotiate in order to see if a peaceful agreement can be reached rather than to ignore or antagonize a ruler who might start a war in which several billion people would die, including Ms. Bauer and her family, me and my family, you and your family.
Richard Dohack • Sunset Hills