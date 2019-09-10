This for history buffs and eternal optimists: Extreme nationalism and bigotry went into hibernation after the repudiation of disgraced Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini more than 70 years ago. Let’s hope, for the sake of basic ethics, moral decency and the endurance of our democracy, that our better angels will write the same history after the next 70 years as a result of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Boris Johnson being cast into the trash heap of failed ideologues.
Russ Vanderbeek • Ballwin