Regarding “What, exactly, does today’s Republican Party stand for?” (Sept. 22): Columnist Kevin McDermott is not pleased with the absence of principle in our Republican Party. A fish stinks from the head.
The Republican leader is a vain, vulgar, con man and adulterer. He is wholly bereft of virtue. So is the Republican platform. Governing by fear and division does not make us happier, healthier or more productive.
Totally unrelated, I would like to note I am blind. The gratitude of all blind and low-vision people belongs to the publisher, editors, advertisers and subscribers of the Post-Dispatch. Most of every issue is available via telephone through the National Federation of the Blind (nfbnewslineonline.org).
D.J. Neyhart • Berkeley, Calif.