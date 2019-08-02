As expected, the establishment media have not been able to determine if President Donald Trump was paraphrasing the words of the former Democratic mayor of Baltimore, Catherine Pugh, in his remarks about the “rat and rodent” infestation in Baltimore. During a televised tour last year, Pugh, who is black, put the problem even more graphically, emphasizing the smell of rats and dead animals on one street she toured. Pugh was supported by Rep. Elijah Cummings, although she soon had to resign for taking advantage of her political positions to sell her books.
A real issue is the number of urban Democratic fiefdoms that have suffered under failed one-party domination for decades. Be assured that a great deal of federal taxpayer money has been poured into these fiefdoms with little, if anything, to show for it. It’s clear by now that money has not been the solution.
Identifying failed policies may be embarrassing to Democrats, but it is not racism. If anything, racial divisions are exacerbated by Democratic rhetoric that continually stresses victimhood and demands more money in the form of “reparations.” Looking facts in the face is rarely comfortable. Don’t blame a messenger.
David O. Berger • Olivette