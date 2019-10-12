Regarding “New whistleblower may give House fresh info” (Oct. 8): I doubt anyone was surprised to hear another whistleblower has come forward. My guess is there are a lot more people out there who could share things if they could find the nerve to do it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters all want to blame the Democrats. Thankfully, a few Republican politicians are starting to speak up. Hopefully, Trump supporters who continue to stand by him will find their way to admitting that when Trump goes down he will bring them down with him.
As far as I’m concerned, every time I hear Trump open his mouth, it reminds me of why I have always thought he should be sent back to reality TV, which in my opinion is where he belongs. Trump has lived a lifetime of saying whatever he wants and, sadly, that continues in his presidency. I have never been a party voter. It has always been my opinion that there are politicians on both sides of the aisle who need to go get jobs they are better at. But Trump brings that need to a whole new level.
Diane Jennings • St. Ann