Recently, President Donald Trump was playing golf at the same time Hurricane Dorian was approaching Florida. Why is this even news? The only reason Trump would be concerned about Florida is because he owns a number of golf resorts there and the state has a lot of electoral votes. The effect on the property and lives of other people didn’t seem to be a concern for him.
Trump had recently canceled an international summit trip so he could stay home and monitor the storm. He also recently canceled a trip to Denmark because his feelings were hurt when Denmark's leader said Trump couldn’t buy Greenland. When he does go to a conference like the G-7, his top priority is trying to get Russia back into the group while promoting his Trump National Doral golf resort as the place for the next G-7 summit meeting. Wouldn’t it have been ironic if his resort was devastated by the hurricane?
The man is an embarrassment to this country.
Dale Scott • Hillsboro, Mo.