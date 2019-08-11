Regarding “Give it time. Trump could be as guilty as Capone.” (Aug. 5): Letter writer Glen Phillips, you are way behind on the Democratic National Committee talking points. The Democrats are no longer discussing the Mueller report, which clearly stated that there was no evidence that anyone in Donald Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russians to influence our election. I must have been on vacation when these massive attempts occurred. Can you name one person who changed their vote due to Russian interference? If there was no underlying crime, how can there be obstruction of justice? Mr. Phillips, you need to stay alert to the latest talking points if you want to be a good Democrat.
Democrats seem to think that everything Trump says or does is racist, even his position on climate change. It is difficult to understand why people of color are experiencing the lowest unemployment and highest wages in their history under this racist administration. I would bet that many of these folks would like more of this type of racism.
Jim McLaughlin • Frontenac