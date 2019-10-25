Regarding “Blues and President Trump keep it light during White House visit” (Oct. 15): Flimflam President Donald Trump cannot help but sell his political snake oil.
I agree that the practice of receiving championship teams at the White House should be a non-political event. However, as the St. Louis Blues learned, this president is incapable of doing anything without making it political. As soon as he was elected, Trump began his campaign to be reelected. From the Boy Scouts of America to world leaders to the Blues and to everyone who comes within this man’s orbit, Trump sucks up all the non-political air. He then spews out his sales pitch for being reelected and his whining about how unfair he is being treated.
With Trump, everything is about winning for, and selling, himself.
Rev. John Vogler • St. Louis