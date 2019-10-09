I am appalled with the recent words and actions of President Donald Trump inviting foreign leaders to investigate a private citizen. This is not America first. This is President Trump putting his political interests ahead of American interests and inviting election interference.
Martin Luther King said, “It is never the wrong time to do the right thing.” I implore Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Ann Wagner to speak out against what the president is saying and doing. The citizens of St. Louis and the U.S. will all take notice and remember your words and actions.
Now is not the time for silence. Now is the time to summon your courage and speak out to defend our nation and Constitution.
Jonathan Hickman • Kirkwood