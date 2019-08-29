In "President Pottymouth" (Aug. 25), Post-Dispatch columnist Kevin McDermott expresses the dismay of liberals as to "why the religious right sticks by a president who so completely embodies each of the Seven Deadly Sins ..."
I'm not an evangelical but the reason they and millions of others support President Donald Trump is clear. I do not like Trump. He is rude, crude and off-setting. Why the support for this man whose words and actions are often anathema to the values of many Americans?
Since 1973, when the Supreme Court created the right to abortion from whole cloth, over 60 million babies in America have been legally aborted (more deaths than in World War II). This slaughter will continue if Democrats take control in 2020.
What other issue involves the deaths of over 1 million innocent humans each year? Not war, climate change or the economy. Abortion, to those who believe it destroys a defenseless human, is the paramount issue of our time.
The president has taken steps to stop this mass killing by instituting policies to cut off funding for abortion providers like Planned Parenthood and nominating justices to the federal courts who, hopefully, will defend the rights of the unborn. Those judges will profoundly influence American values decades after Trump is gone.
If the Post-Dispatch would try to understand how and why so many Americans view abortion as an abomination, you may no longer be dismayed that Trump has such support.
John Wiltrakis • Ballwin