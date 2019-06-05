I hope all of the citizens of this country, including veterans, noticed that President Donald Trump recently laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior — in London. Although he did visit Arlington National Cemetery on the Thursday before Memorial Day, he was in Japan on the actual day. This was a snub to our country.
How many more times must Trump insult our institutions before someone in Congress calls him out on his disrespectful behavior? Where is the late Sen. John McCain’s friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham, when Trump continues to disgrace McCain’s name? How much lower can Trump go before all veterans vote against him? What’s up with you, Sen. Graham?
Let us bring back respect, honesty and dignity to our country.
Laura Soderberg • Hazelwood