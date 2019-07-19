Regarding “Women’s team shameful in disrespecting Trump” (July 14): The picture in my mind after reading Jacqueline Dougherty’s letter was of a giant dump truck of physical letters being dumped at the Post-Dispatch office, drowning anyone nearby. She criticized the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team captain, Megan Rapinoe, for refusing a White House visit with President Donald Trump. But Trump is someone who brags about assaulting women, had multiple affairs while married, payed off a porn star, allows children to be taken from their mothers at the border and equates Neo-Nazi and white supremacist hate groups with “very fine people.”
My parents taught me that respect is not given, it is earned. Trump has not earned respect of any kind. And it is disrespectful to allow hate, misogyny, racism and bigotry to fester in this country without speaking out about it. I congratulate Ms. Rapinoe and all her teammates, and I respect her for having the courage to speak out.
Jeannine Hoeft • Union