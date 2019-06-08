I’m tired of President Donald Trump’s comments about the Charlottesville, Va., protests being taken out of context. The left and the media continue to follow the recipe of a lie told often enough becomes the truth.
If anyone would take the time to read the actual transcript of his comments, and not just cherry-pick words out of context, they would find the following direct quotes from Trump:
“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”
“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”
And the correct — in context — comment that the liberals love to twist:
“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”
He is separating those protesting the loss of a statue from the hate groups; but you have to have actually read the comments and not the biased sound bites and misquotes to learn the truth.
Joe Nenninger • Catawissa