I fear the impeachment of President Donald Trump is haunted by the ghost of Bill Clinton’s presidency such that supporters of the former consider the acquittal of Clinton as reason to scoff at any charge against Trump. Regardless of whether Bill Clinton’s razor-thin acquittal was justified, it should have no bearing on the charges against Donald Trump. To make this a tit-for-tat exchange is an insult to the Constitution.
GOP legislators who voted to impeach President Clinton for lying to Congress about his relationship with an intern, and there are many still there, are now stating that a phone call in which President Trump solicited political help from a foreign leader doesn’t rise to the same level. Can they hear themselves saying that?
Clinton may have escaped impeachment, but he didn’t get away unscathed. He will always have an asterisk by his name. His chosen successor lost his presidential bid, and his shadow undoubtedly contributed to his wife’s troubles from 2014 to 2016. Let it go. If it helps, remember that President Trump told roughly the same lie as Clinton, only to the media on Air Force One about Stormy Daniels (and why is lying to Congress worse than lying to the American people?). He seems to have gotten away with that one, so they’re even.
Those who rush to judgment or attempt to distract from the charges only create a circus atmosphere. Senators and representatives who focus on the evidence and evaluate it objectively put America first.
John McDonald • Ferguson