Regarding “Trump attacks Biden in personal, vulgar terms” (Oct. 12): After President Donald Trump’s Minneapolis campaign rally, I wonder what kind of person could attend such an event and cheer that kind of ugliness rather than cringing with embarrassment that it came from a president.
It is a sad day for our nation when a responsible parent would frequently feel obligated to provide parental guidance for minor children exposed to the words of our president. If his demeanor is not shameful enough, Trump’s administration is looking more like an international crime spree than one of the three branches of government. When Trump’s unprecedented corruption is accompanied with such gratuitous crudeness, it becomes difficult to distinguish America from rogue nations that we could once criticize with a sense of superiority.
Robert Z. Oksner • St. Louis