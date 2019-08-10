If President Donald Trump truly believes that the mentally ill should not have access to military grade weapons, he would not have surreptitiously reversed President Barack Obama’s executive order that made it more difficult for the mentally ill to obtain them. He apparently pandered to his National Rifle Association base.
As a retired member of our military, I am all too familiar with the carnage these weapons can wreak, but Mr. Trump felt that the mentally ill needed more access to them. He can’t have it both ways. He frequently changes his mind on issues. He changes direction like a bear in a shooting gallery.
Trump’s rhetoric continues to marginalize many groups of Americans, denigrate our intelligence services and alienate our historic allies while he lavishes praise upon our enemies, some who are still trying to undermine our elections. The president took an oath of office to support and defend our Constitution and the rights of all Americans, not just those of the rich and his political base. I feel that his presidency is manipulated by the Machiavellian machinations of an unsound mind. Perhaps it’s time for the House of Representatives to show some courage and love of country and initiate impeachment inquiries.
Ed Olsen • Affton