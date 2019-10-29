Regarding the editorial “See how easy that was?” (Oct. 22): You state that “Republicans are finally saying enough,” and you remind them to “start doing their duty” to constrain “the rogue White House.” My response? Sorry, it’s too late to start doing their duty. They had a chance from Day One to stand up to President Donald Trump. At every turn, Republicans knuckled under.
Remember the checks and balances in our Constitution? Had the GOP resisted Trump from the start, I believe he could have been reined in, like when he backed off on having the G-7 summit at his Trump National Doral resort. Bullies always give in when confronted with strong resistance.
Unchecked, Trump has become increasingly erratic, as we see from his military withdrawal from Syria. It’s just one his many absurd decisions. And his enablers share the blame. That includes Sen. Roy Blunt, Sen. Josh Hawley, and Rep. Ann Wagner.
Some say there are cracks in Trump’s wall of support. A few Republicans are beginning to speak up. But by enabling him, they are complicit in the outcome. It’s never too late to do the right thing. But as far as I’m concerned, it is too late for the GOP to redeem itself as a political party.
Michele Gitlin • Chesterfield