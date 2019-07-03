Regarding “Confusion abounds as Trump’s July 4 plans remain a mystery” (June 12): Since launching his campaign for president, Donald Trump has only given one speech fully open to the public, his inauguration.
Since then, he seems to only speak at venues where the crowd is curated to cheer. As the article suggests, the same will probably be true at the July Fourth event. The section nearest to him will be roped off and only adoring fans will be allowed in. Any protesters who show up will be shunted to the back under the guise of security concerns and then blamed for ruining the event.
However, what is the Fourth of July? Our independence from imperialist rule, borne of protest, culminating in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. According to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com website, only 4 out of 10 Americans approve of Donald Trump’s work. Let him give his speech to the open public. Let him experience that approval rating in real time. The right to peacefully protest is enshrined in our Constitution written by those very independence seekers at the dawn of our nation.
The protest we now call the Boston Tea Party was labeled treasonous by loyalists, decried as an act of sedition by those in power and anyone who participated were called enemies of the state. Let President Trump blame the protesters for ruining the Fourth of July. That irony will reverberate back through time and, hopefully, forward to the ballot box.
Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood