Subscribe for 99¢
'Baby Trump' blimp now a world traveler, rallying point

FILE - In this May 18, 2019 file photo, a woman who described herself only as "a resister" adjusts a "Trump baby" balloon at the start of a protest against President Donald Trump along Pennsylvania Ave., outside the White House in Washington. President Trump is being trolled by an angry diaper-clad caricature armed with a cell phone. It’s Baby Trump, the blimp that has become synonymous with resistance to the American president. The balloon has been cloned multiples times over and become something of a celebrity _ for at least one slice of the U.S. electorate. He’s also emerged as a rallying point for supporters of the president who see the blimp as evidence of just how over-the-top the opposition has become. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding “Confusion abounds as Trump’s July 4 plans remain a mystery” (June 12): Since launching his campaign for president, Donald Trump has only given one speech fully open to the public, his inauguration.

Since then, he seems to only speak at venues where the crowd is curated to cheer. As the article suggests, the same will probably be true at the July Fourth event. The section nearest to him will be roped off and only adoring fans will be allowed in. Any protesters who show up will be shunted to the back under the guise of security concerns and then blamed for ruining the event.

However, what is the Fourth of July? Our independence from imperialist rule, borne of protest, culminating in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. According to Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight.com website, only 4 out of 10 Americans approve of Donald Trump’s work. Let him give his speech to the open public. Let him experience that approval rating in real time. The right to peacefully protest is enshrined in our Constitution written by those very independence seekers at the dawn of our nation.

The protest we now call the Boston Tea Party was labeled treasonous by loyalists, decried as an act of sedition by those in power and anyone who participated were called enemies of the state. Let President Trump blame the protesters for ruining the Fourth of July. That irony will reverberate back through time and, hopefully, forward to the ballot box.

Madonna Laws-Lowell • Crestwood

Tags

View comments