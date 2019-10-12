It is hard to believe that The Washington Post’s Marc Thiessen is being genuine in a recent column. He goes into detail about how Joe Biden seeking the removal of Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin (a stated U.S. policy at the time) was inappropriate because of his son’s employment by a gas company that was under investigation. The reason the U.S. and several other countries wanted Shokin removed was that he did not prosecute anyone.
If Biden wanted to protect his son, he would have encouraged Ukraine to keep a prosecutor who didn’t prosecute. Instead, he did the opposite. Biden used his influence to help American interests, possibly at a cost to his son. President Donald Trump used his office for personal political gain.
This is not complicated, but for some reason, Thiessen wants to rationalize yet another diversionary tactic from a president who has no regard for the truth.
Bill Rhinesmith • Overland