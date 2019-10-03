Regarding “Trump administration proposes historically low refugee limit” (Sept. 27): President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to cap the number of refugees admitted to the U.S. at 18,000 for the upcoming fiscal year, the lowest number ever for the refugee resettlement program. This is undoubtedly the work of Trump’s senior adviser, anti-immigrant zealot Stephen Miller. It is an appalling abdication of the U.S. government’s moral responsibility.
Over the last four decades, the historical average for refugee admissions under all administrations has been 95,000 per year. At a time when the number of people fleeing war and persecution has increased dramatically, it is unconscionable to shut the door on the world’s most vulnerable population. These refugees pose no threat to us. Not only are they highly vetted (a process that can take two years), they bring benefit to our communities. St. Louis has been strengthened by the contributions of those who fled the crisis in Bosnia.
Fortunately, we are not compelled to allow this administration to gut the refugee resettlement program. A bill currently before Congress, known as the Guaranteed Refugee Admissions Ceiling Enhancement Act, or Grace Act, would set a minimum annual refugee admission goal of 95,000. Tell your lawmakers to stand up for the American values and tradition of welcoming refugees by supporting this bill.
Greg Campbell • Creve Coeur