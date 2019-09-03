Recently, Donald Trump has had some very contradictory weeks — even excluding the gun control issue. He said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s “absurd” comment regarding Greenland was “nasty.” Then he turned around and said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was possibly “bigger enemy of the U.S. than Chairman Xi” Jinping of China. Now that statement sounds pretty nasty to me.
And then came your Aug. 24 Short Takes editorial item, “Fox News upsets Trump with the truth” (Fox being his public relations firm). Fox had the utter audacity to release their poll showing Trump trailing the top four Democrats. He threatened to withhold letting them host a presidential debate. According to Trump, the poll was more “fake news,” which must be punished.
As we all know, he continuously preaches less government interference in private business — except for his almighty authority to command large corporations to stop doing any business with China.
He apparently has two sets of rules — one for the rest of the world, and another for himself.
Martin Walsh • Glendale