El Paso shooting suspect says AK-style gun came from Romania

In this Aug. 12, 2019 photo, mourners visit the makeshift memorial near the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting that police are investigating as a terrorist attack targeting Latinos. The flags show the nationalities of those killed in the attack, including a German man who lived in nearby Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, Walmart said it planned to reopen the El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting, but the entire interior of the building will first be rebuilt. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

 Cedar Attanasio

For Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer: America has again fallen victim to several gun violence incidents. And again, I expect there will be no action on gun control measures that are obviously needed.

So instead, I would ask you to focus your efforts on one of the other causes of the recent violence: President Donald Trump. The president has engaged in reckless and inflammatory rhetoric against immigrants and asylum-seekers coming to our country as allowed under U.S. law. These words are directly, but not wholly, responsible for the deaths in El Paso as has been indicated in the reported manifesto and social media postings of the terrorist who perpetrated the attack.

This is something you can act on. Please condemn the president's words and withdraw any support you have given for his policies. If the treason of the Trump campaign and the obstruction crimes by the president are not worthy of impeachment, surely his role in the death of American citizens is.

Timothy Prose • Wentzville

