For Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer: America has again fallen victim to several gun violence incidents. And again, I expect there will be no action on gun control measures that are obviously needed.
So instead, I would ask you to focus your efforts on one of the other causes of the recent violence: President Donald Trump. The president has engaged in reckless and inflammatory rhetoric against immigrants and asylum-seekers coming to our country as allowed under U.S. law. These words are directly, but not wholly, responsible for the deaths in El Paso as has been indicated in the reported manifesto and social media postings of the terrorist who perpetrated the attack.
This is something you can act on. Please condemn the president's words and withdraw any support you have given for his policies. If the treason of the Trump campaign and the obstruction crimes by the president are not worthy of impeachment, surely his role in the death of American citizens is.
Timothy Prose • Wentzville