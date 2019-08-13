Subscribe for $3 for three months
Trump tweets, stays out of sight for hours after shootings

President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, speaks to the media about the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, before boarding Air Force One in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, to return to Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Regarding the debate over whether our president's words, either spoken at a microphone or written in a tweet, have any bearing on acts of violence, consider this: According to MediaPost.com, American companies paid the entertainment industry more than $10 billion in 2018 for product placement.

Product placement refers to either a direct or an oblique reference to a product in a movie, such as Reese's Pieces in the movie "E.T.," or an easily overlooked can of Coke on a kitchen table in a film or TV show.

If the captains of industry are forking out such huge sums of money, they understand how even a subtle prompt influences our actions.

How can the specific, incendiary words of the president be presumed to do less?

Leah Rubin • Wildwood

