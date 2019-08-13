Regarding the debate over whether our president's words, either spoken at a microphone or written in a tweet, have any bearing on acts of violence, consider this: According to MediaPost.com, American companies paid the entertainment industry more than $10 billion in 2018 for product placement.
Product placement refers to either a direct or an oblique reference to a product in a movie, such as Reese's Pieces in the movie "E.T.," or an easily overlooked can of Coke on a kitchen table in a film or TV show.
If the captains of industry are forking out such huge sums of money, they understand how even a subtle prompt influences our actions.
How can the specific, incendiary words of the president be presumed to do less?
Leah Rubin • Wildwood