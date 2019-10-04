Regarding “Whistleblower’s treasonous act violated sacred oath” (Sept. 28): I’d like to reflect on my personal experience over a 38-year career as a federal employee. The oath I took asked me to “solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Nowhere in the oath was unwavering fealty to an individual president mentioned. I don’t believe the text has been changed.
This whistleblower’s concern was that President Donald Trump had violated his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. That is why an impeachment inquiry has begun.
Like the whistleblower, I am not okay with the president apparently trying to shake down a foreign country to advance his own campaign. The whistleblower correctly identifies this a violation of Trump’s own oath.
The whistleblower swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. Does anyone think that a president who coerces other governments to act in his personal interest makes us safer, especially when he and his aides try to cover up the fact that he is doing it?
Jack Lockwood • O’Fallon, Mo.