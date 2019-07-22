Regarding “Voting for Trump was based on emotion, not intelligence” (July 18): Letter writer Donald Nations apparently believes that people who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 were not very intelligent. I strongly object to his commentary. I earned a master's of business administration and consider myself an intelligent citizen.
I voted for Trump mainly because he was not a career politician, which Mr. Nations thinks he is. In 2016, that is exactly what many conservatives were looking for: someone who could try to change the swampy Congress and make lawmakers more accountable. Someone who wasn’t a ‘politician.’
Another reason I voted for Trump was because he is wealthy and doesn't need political donations, which make many members of Congress beholden to donors. And look who the Democrats put up to run against him: corrupt and inept Hillary Clinton. I think that many citizens could not tolerate the thought of her becoming president.
I personally think the president has done a lot of good for our country in his two-plus years in office. Unfortunately, virtually all of the good he has done does not get reported by the mainstream media. Why? because the vast majority of TV news and newspapers in our country have a liberal bias. They cannot bring themselves to say anything positive about our president. He is not a perfect person. He’s just like the rest of us. However, I do believe that his heart is in the right place.
Gary Arbesman • Chesterfield