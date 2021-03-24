 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trust the immunologist, not the ophthalmologist on virus
0 comments

Trust the immunologist, not the ophthalmologist on virus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Congress Health Overhaul

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 Andrew Harnik

Regarding “Masks are not theater, Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul in hearing exchange” (March 18): If you have headaches, blurry vision, and bump into chairs and walls, which person can best give you advice? a) veterinarian; b) ophthalmologist; or c) immunologist.

If your immune system is at risk with death being a rare but possible result, which person can best give you advice? a) veterinarian; b) ophthalmologist; or c) immunologist.

If an ophthalmologist assures you that he can protect your immune system as well as your eyes, what do you do? a) thank him for the two-for-one deal; b) lie back and enjoy this bounteous offer; or c) run for your life.

Mary Susan Kelley • Brentwood

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports