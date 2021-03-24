Trust the immunologist, not the ophthalmologist on virus

Regarding “Masks are not theater, Fauci tells Sen. Rand Paul in hearing exchange” (March 18): If you have headaches, blurry vision, and bump into chairs and walls, which person can best give you advice? a) veterinarian; b) ophthalmologist; or c) immunologist.

If your immune system is at risk with death being a rare but possible result, which person can best give you advice? a) veterinarian; b) ophthalmologist; or c) immunologist.

If an ophthalmologist assures you that he can protect your immune system as well as your eyes, what do you do? a) thank him for the two-for-one deal; b) lie back and enjoy this bounteous offer; or c) run for your life.

Mary Susan Kelley • Brentwood