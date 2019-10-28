Regarding “‘It wrecked us’: 584 kids killed in St. Louis over 30 years. This grandma knows the cost.” (Oct. 20): This is a very disheartening article. We have been looking for the same cure for 30 years. We attempt to cure killings by spending millions and millions on crime prevention and jails and more police. Now we have the Missouri State Highway Patrol helping patrol the streets to help fight (cure) crime. How many more millions will we spend to end the violence before we understand the true issues? Ben Franklin penned the quote, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The problem is we never tried an ounce of prevention.
Imagine if we focused on better education in the city schools, or more jobs for the impoverished. Imagine if we had started community programs 30 years ago. No, we spend $5 million on programs like Cure Violence. Not that these programs are bad, they are unfortunately a Band-Aid on the problem. If we had considered the wisdom of Ben Franklin 30 years ago, perhaps the prevention efforts would have had more impact and cost taxpayers far less. It’s a waste of money and a heart wrenching waste of life.
Ron French • O’Fallon, Mo.