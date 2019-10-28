It would have been better, before we abandoned the Kurds, to remember Turkey’s old policy of “Turkification” that led to the mass deportations and mass murders of the Armenian genocide, the Assyrian genocide, the Greek genocide, and the slaughter of Kurdish residents in the Dersim rebellion and Zilan massacre. More recently, in the 1980s and 1990s, Turkification led to the barbarous destruction of some 3,000 Kurdish villages. To this day, Turkey refuses to take responsibility for these crimes of ethnic cleansing.
Turkification continues and expands. Kurds make up 15% to 20% of the population of Turkey but, since 1980, the Kurdish language has been absolutely forbidden. It is easy to see where this is going. And now the Turks, with the consent of the U.S., have embarked on a program of conquest of Kurdish territory in Syria, killing and displacing Kurds as they go.
The Kurds are, as President Donald Trump says, “no angels.” They have been fighting for their freedom and independence for centuries. They won’t change.
Have the Turks changed? The Trump administration may believe that the leopard can change his spots. I fear that this is very unlikely.
Dan Sheerin • Kirkwood