Regarding “Did Nike make the right move recalling Betsy Ross shoes?” (July 13): There has been a lot of controversy about the Nike shoe with the American flag on it. The flag on the shoe, to some, was a symbol of slavery and should be removed. To others it was a symbol of patriotism. I am as patriotic as the next person, but I say the American flag should never be on any shoe or any other apparel. One of my duties as a Navy quartermaster was to know proper flag etiquette and how it is to be properly displayed. No article of clothing should have our flag as part of it. Nor should it be the design on any umbrella, chair, blanket or be draped over any vehicle.
When any American flag becomes damaged or badly worn, it should be properly retired. It should never be thrown away as refuse. Will the wearer of such shoes, or other apparel displaying the flag, just throw them in the trash when they're worn out?
Americans can learn more about flag etiquette from most veterans organizations. Our veterans have given the most for our country and its flag and would be glad to share such information.
Ray Hoffstetter • Crestwood