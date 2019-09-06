It was heartening to read the interest shown in foreign aid in Isabel Mora Labarca's July 31 letter to the editor, "Foreign aid could solve U.S. immigration problem."
Of all the instruments in our foreign policy kit, foreign aid can be the most constructive, as long as it is administered with careful planning. Among its advantages is the recipient's satisfaction — usually — at having a longtime serious need met, such as improving the availability of drinkable water. More basic still would be the discovery of an element in the host culture or geography that would nudge the host society toward an adaptable path to modernization.
Aid can and should be a satisfying and valuable interaction by both sides. But this is not easy to achieve. The first element is addressing the contrast between the cultures of giver and receiver, as opposed to fulfilling a goal sought only by a rich dictator class.
The personalities and adaptability of aid workers are as important as their technical skills. There are many other factors to consider in the course of planning useful project work. Just giving large amounts of useful equipment or sending the technically best engineers usually won't cut it. There are, of course, political issues to be considered by planners.
But too often essential planning has been slighted, and not looked at from all the stakeholders' viewpoints.
Al Edgell • St. Louis