Regarding “Migrant children and teens held in dirty conditions” (June 24): As a person of faith who believes in the basic human dignity of all people, especially the most vulnerable among us, I am appalled by recent reports of the cruel and inhumane treatment of migrant children held in U.S. custody.
While federal law sets strict limits on the amount of time a migrant child can be held, it appears that many children have been in custody for much longer periods of time. Many if not most of these children have a parent or other relative in the U.S. Why haven’t they been reunited?
Money is not the issue. The U.S. government spends $775 per child, per day, to hold a child in detention. For the cost of one or two days of detention, a child could be flown anywhere in the U.S. to be reunited with family members rather than endure horrendous conditions of detention. The treatment of migrant children held in U.S. government custody is a national disgrace. How can we criticize other nations for human rights violations when we treat vulnerable children with such cruelty and indifference?
Denise Sausville • Kirkwood