Regarding the editorial “The stain remains 400 years after slaves first arrived on American shores” (Aug. 25): I would like to pick a few nits.
Your statement that, without slavery, “America almost certainly could not have reached the level of preeminence it had achieved by the dawn of the 1900s” is dubious at best. Agriculture in the South was barely sustainable with slaves and contributed nothing to the advance of the U.S. Rather, it was an anchor chained to our leg. It was the harvesting and processing machinery developed in the industrial north and in Europe that improved the viability of the Southern economy. The Southern economy did not carry the North one whit.
We should have solicited Africans as colonists, and treated them humanely. Then we should have prepared the infrastructure to help them make a good start at life. A start at being agriculturalists, blacksmiths, gunsmiths, cobblers or whatever they liked so to help us expand and develop our frontiers. If the North had given up on keeping the Union, the South would have quickly devolved into a failed state, and then into several smaller failed states. You need only to look at former slave colonies in the Caribbean to see what the future held for the Confederacy.
Geoff Lambert • St. Louis